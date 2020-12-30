As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jet off together to Ranthambore with their families to celebrate the New Year, rumors of their engagement started doing the rounds online. Putting an end to the speculation, Kapoor's uncle, Randhir Kapoor, has clarified that they are not getting engaged or married for the time being. Here are more details on this.

Details It is not true: Randhir rubbishes rumors

Talking to Indian Express, Randhir revealed, "It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them (sic)." "Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect (sic)," he added.

Wedding Recently, Kapoor had shared his wedding plans with Bhatt

Just a few days ago, Kapoor had revealed in an interview that he would have already been married to Bhatt, if the coronavirus pandemic had not hit our lives. "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," the actor had told journalist Rajeev Masand.

Quote However, Bhatt refused to open up about marriage

Unlike Kapoor, Bhatt did not give any details upon being asked about her wedding plans. Talking to Pinkvilla, she had stated, "When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I am going to get married? You know I am only 25 years old."

Movie The couple will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'

Bhatt and Kapoor are all geared up for their first film together, Brahmastra, also starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie was supposed to be released this December, but it got delayed due to the pandemic. Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also star Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Information Some other upcoming projects of Kapoor and Bhatt