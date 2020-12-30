Ahead of the release of Salman Khan's much-awaited action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the superstar has signed a massive deal with Zee Studios. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the satellite, theatrical, digital as well as music rights of the movie have been sold to Zee Studios for a whopping Rs. 230 crore. Here are more details on this.

Details This is reportedly the biggest deal amid COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this is reportedly the biggest deal signed in B-town. Calling it "the biggest deal in COVID times," a source revealed to the publication, "They have been discussing the possibility of collaboration all through the lockdown and the deal was finally cracked early in December (sic)." The source further said both the parties were satisfied with the deal.

Details The film was earlier supposed to be released by YRF

The film was earlier supposed to be released by Yash Raj Films on a commission basis but that deal did not eventually materialize. "It's a blanket deal, a beginning of partnership for the two. Salman's production, Kaagaz featuring Pankaj Tripathi, too, is seeing a premiere on Zee's streaming platform (sic)," stated the source. Radhe also stars actors Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff.

Quote Khan has signed multi-film satellite deal with Zee network

The source added, "He (Khan) also has a multi-film satellite deal with Zee Network and his last three releases - Race 3, Bharat and Dabangg 3 - saw the world television premiere on Zee Cinema (sic)."

Release 'Radhe' is expected to be released on Eid 2021