Actor Shruti Seth has shared a picture of herself from the hospital and revealed that she has undergone an emergency surgery. She shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "So 2020 managed to give me and my family a last jolt, with me ending up in an emergency surgery." The actor had to suspend her holiday plans due to the health scare. Here's more.

Details Do not take your health for granted: Seth

Seth took to Instagram and stated, "I guess I hadn't really learnt the lessons I was meant to; but now I have been schooled (sic)." Sharing her experience, the actor said one must not take their health for granted. She added, "I am happy everything happened in good time and this is the last of what 2020 had in store for me (sic)."

Health She is currently on a glucose drip

While Seth did not give details about her condition, the actor hinted that she has been unable to eat for a while and has been on a glucose drip. "I love food and I missed it so much (sic)," she wrote in her post. Seth exclaimed that she now feels grateful for the basic bodily functions that we usually tend to ignore.

Details 'Thankful for your love and blessings'

Seth said that she has learned a lot from her recent health scare. She wrote, "Hospitals make you realize that beneath the vanity, the ego, the personality and the life experiences, we're all just biology (sic)." "Count your blessings and hold on to people who love you and genuinely care about your well being," she added. She also thanked her fans for their love.

Instagram Post Here is the post by Shruti Seth

Instagram post A post shared by shru2kill on December 30, 2020 at 11:36 am IST

Work Seth was last seen in the web series 'Mentalhood'