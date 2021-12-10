Entertainment 'Main Saaya Tera' review: Track creates suspense, Tanishaa Mukerji expressionless

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 10, 2021, 03:36 pm

Did you check out 'Main Saaya Tera' track from 'Code Name Abdul'?

The makers of Code Name Abdul, which has hit the cinema halls today, have released a song on Saregama Music's official YouTube channel. Titled Main Saaya Tera, the track features Tanishaa Mukerji, Khatera Hakimi, and Sumend Wankhade. The voice of Geetanjali More builds suspense and it makes you curious about the story. Moreover, it sounds like a revenge song. Here's our review.

Audio Amar Mohile's composition and More's voice blend in well

Amar Mohile, who is known to give offbeat music, especially background scores (Sooryavanshi, Laxmii, Bhuj: The Pride of India) has composed this track. The unusual voice of More adds a thrilling element to the tune. Her western style of singing makes her different from other crooners. Sonu Nigam has sung the male version of this number and let us not compare the two.

Video The fight scene between Mukerji, her opponent looks so fake!

The 03:22-minute-long video has New York City as backdrop. The montage introduces different characters including Mukerji's. Looks like they are looking for someone. In the end, there's a fight scene between Mukerji and her opponent, which looks fake. Both appear expressionless. Wonder how the movie would be! The only person, among the cast, you'd be able to recognize is the Neal 'n' Nikki star.

Lyrics Nair's choice of words for this number is apt

The lyrics by Rishabh P. Nair goes well with Mohile's composition. The words tell a story of a person who is wounded but still eager to take revenge. The lines "Bhaagega, daudega tu, Rukte hi dekhega tu, Mai hoon wahin, tu hai jahan, Har ghadi, har dafah (no matter how far you go, I will follow you like a shadow)" are spooky, isn't it?

Verdict 'Code Name Abdul' clashes with 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', 'Velle'

Helmed by Eshwar Gunturu, Code Name Abdul is touted as a crime thriller where Mukerji plays a mysterious character, Salma. Verdict: The song get 3.5 (More's voice, and hard-hitting lyrics) and MV: 1.5 (No impact). The movie will face stiff competition from Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy-starrer Velle, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. Which one will you watch?