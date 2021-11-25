Tanishaa Mukerji's comeback vehicle 'Code Name Abdul' releases next month

Tanishaa Mukerji would be playing a mysterious character in 'Code Name Abdul'

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who was last seen in her digital debut Life Is Short, is making a comeback in Hindi films. Titled Code Name Abdul, the movie's release date and the trailer were launched recently. The poster has been captioned as, "A simple mission until they met her," which implies that Mukerji might be playing a feisty character. The movie releases on December 10.

The Neal N Nikki star, who made her debut in 2003, couldn't leave her mark in Bollywood, unlike her elder sister Kajol. The Bigg Boss 7 contestant's last release was Anna, a 2016 biographical film made on anti-corruption crusader, Anna Hazare. If you look at her career graph, all of her films have flopped. This might be the last chance for the actress.

The crime thriller will showcase Mukerji playing a central character

Helmed by Eshwar Gunturu, Code Name Abdul is touted as a crime thriller. According to media reports, the film's story revolves around a confidential task that is assigned to a R&AW agent. Produced by Hemangi Shah, the film also stars Ashok Chaudhary and marks the debut of Akku Kulhari. Despite the importance the film has for Mukerji's career, the trailer was pretty disappointing.

Check out the trailer here

'I have tried to evolve as an artist'

While talking about this role, Mukerji said, "I have always done lighter films, even breezy ones. Action is something that needs a whole new skill set. I play a mysterious Muslim woman named Salma." "Over the last few years, I have tried to evolve as an artist. This was a preparation-intensive role and I've ensured that I do my best at it," she narrated.

'Code Name Abdul' will compete with 'Velle,' 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

The film will face stiff competition from Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy-starrer Velle, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. Deol's film seems to be a comic caper, whereas Khurrana's movie deals with a sensitive issue of a man falling in love with a transgender person. It would be interesting to see who the audience makes the winner at the ticket window.

