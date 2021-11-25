'DC League of Super-Pets' trailer: Super-Dog saves the world

'DC League Of Super-Pets' is directed by Jared Stern

Ever wondered who would save the world if superheroes got abducted? Worry not! Our furry super-pets are here to save the day. The first trailer for Warner Bros. Pictures's upcoming animated feature DC League of Super-Pets has finally been dropped and it's pretty pawsome! A star-studded cast is behind those cuties we would see on screen, which has made the film more amazing.

John Krasinski of the The Office fame is the voice behind Superman. Meanwhile, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has rendered his boisterous voice for the super-dog Krypto. Johnson's buddy Kevin Hart dives in as Ace the Bat-hound and Marc Maron plays the supervillain Lex Luthor. Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Keanu Reeves, Natasha Lyonne, and Jameela Jamil are also a part of the film.

Trailer starts with Krypto trying to wake Superman up

The trailer starts with Krypto trying to wake up his superhero owner. The comical representation is an absolute delight to watch! Other than Krypto, the film has a pig who can blow up to a monstrous proportions, a turtle who can be flash-fast, a squirrel (or should we call the lord of lightning?) who can send lightning from its hands. Power does look cute!

Krypto convinces other pets to unleash their superpowers

To save Superman and other Justice League members from getting kidnapped, Krypto goes on a mission to convince the other shelter animals to use their abilities and help him. DC League of Super-Pets was supposed to release this year, but it is finally coming to us on May 20, 2022. Jared Stern (The Lego Batman Movie) has written and directed the project.

Check out the trailer here

Don't miss the Iron Man joke in the trailer

The 2:43-minute-long trailer mostly has Johnson's voice but other characters also get scope to present their lines. Oh and don't miss the Iron Man joke! (What a snap) Along with the trailer, the makers also shared a synopsis that reads, "The DC Super-Pets are ready to sit, stay, save the world. DC League of Super-Pets will be unleashed in theaters May 2022."