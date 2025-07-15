Mercedes-Benz unveils its first-ever electric wagon, the CLA Shooting Brake

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its first-ever electric wagon, the CLA Shooting Brake. The new model is a more spacious and larger alternative to the standard coupe. It is based on the second generation of Mercedes's long-legged EV, which was unveiled in March. The new CLA Shooting Brake is bigger than its predecessor by 35mm in length (4,723mm) and 27mm in height (1,469mm), with a wheelbase stretched by 61mm (2,790mm).

Interior improvements More interior space than the coupe The increased dimensions of the CLA Shooting Brake translate into more interior space. Rear headroom has been increased by 7mm (26mm more than the new coupe) and front headroom by 14mm. Legroom also improves by 11mm in both rows. The boot space is now at a generous 455-liter, which is 50-liter more than the new coupe but still 30-liter less than its predecessor model.

Storage capacity Generous boot space and impressive range Along with the generous boot space, the CLA Shooting Brake also comes with a 101-liter 'frunk,' a storage space under the bonnet. When all rear seats are folded, the total luggage space expands to an impressive 1,290-liter. The vehicle's setup is similar to that of the CLA Coupe and draws power from an 85kWh battery for a range of up to 761km.

Performance options Two variants on offer The CLA Shooting Brake is available in two variants: the entry-level 250+ with 268hp and the dual-motor 350 with a power output of up to 349hp. The vehicle can tow up to 1,800kg in four-wheel-drive mode. A hybrid variant with a 1.5-liter engine will be launched next year, further expanding the performance options for this innovative electric wagon.