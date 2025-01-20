What's the story

Vayve Mobility has unveiled India's first solar-powered electric car, the Vayve Eva, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The vehicle was first introduced as a concept model at the Auto Expo 2023 before being presented in its production-ready form this year.

The Vayve Eva is available in three variants: Nova, Stela, and Vega with prices starting from ₹3.25 lakh (ex-showroom).