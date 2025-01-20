Meet Vayve Eva, India's 1st solar-powered electric car
What's the story
Vayve Mobility has unveiled India's first solar-powered electric car, the Vayve Eva, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
The vehicle was first introduced as a concept model at the Auto Expo 2023 before being presented in its production-ready form this year.
The Vayve Eva is available in three variants: Nova, Stela, and Vega with prices starting from ₹3.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
Pricing details
It offers unique battery rental plan
The Vayve Eva comes with a unique battery rental plan, with subscription costs pegged at ₹2 per kilometer.
This scheme is designed to keep the initial cost of the EV low by not including the battery pack in the purchase price.
However, Vayve Mobility has set a minimum distance limit for each variant: 600km for Nova, 800km for Stela and 1,200km for Vega.
These variants have 9kWh, 14kWh, 18kWh battery packs, repectively.
Solar power
Vayve Eva's solar panels can add 10km range daily
The Vayve Eva comes with solar panels on its roof, adding up to 10km of range every day.
This makes it different from other cars in the Indian market, making it a unique and affordable alternative to cars like the MG Comet EV.
The car also provides multiple battery pack options with a claimed range of up to 250km.
Car specifications
Design and features
The Vayve Eva features a minimalist exterior design with round LED headlamps, taillights, and 13-inch wheels.
The interior also maintains the same minimalistic approach with dual digital screens and three seats.
It comes with features like manual AC, six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, smartphone integration, over-the-air (OTA) updates, remote monitoring and vehicle diagnostics.
Performance details
Performance and operational cost
Designed to be lightweight, the Vayve Eva promises low running costs and a smaller carbon footprint. It can go from 0-40km/h in just five seconds.
Vayve Mobility says most car owners have an average daily commute of less than 35km with less than 1.5 passengers per car, which makes Eva perfect for them.
The company also promises an operational cost of just ₹0.5p/km for Eva.
Delivery
Delivery and introductory offer
Vayve Mobility has announced that deliveries for the Vayve Eva would start by 2026.
An introductory offer is also on the table for the first 25,000 customers who will be able to buy the vehicle at its launch prices.
This comes as part of the company's strategy to push its innovative solar car in the Indian market.