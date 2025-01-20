Maruti Suzuki unveils 7 special edition cars at Auto Expo
What's the story
India's top car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has unveiled seven special edition vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi.
The showcased models include a range of vehicles from hatchbacks to SUVs.
The main modifications in these already popular cars are focused on their exteriors. Here's a closer look at all the models.
Model #1
Grand Vitara Adventure edition
Among the star attractions of the event is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's Adventure edition.
It comes with a matte-finished military green exterior paint, accented by black graphics on its doors.
The graphics feature "4X4" and "AllGrip" labels with an orange stripe just above the side steps.
They also extend to the hood and a roof rack is also offered for additional functionality.
Model #2
Fronx Turbo edition
The Turbo edition for Maruti Suzuki Fronx is another highlight of the Auto Expo 2025.
This model gets a red line running across its nose and a slanting black-and-red strip on the bumper.
The side profile is dominated by graphics of slanting lines, with a "TURBO" sticker placed on the front door.
The SUV gets a gloss silver shade, while the rear profile has been darkened for contrast.
Model #3
Brezza Powerplay edition
Another special model on display is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza's Powerplay edition.
While the front remains unchanged, the doors get white "BREZZA" lettering and new graphics.
The compact SUV sports a dual-tone orange and black paint scheme, with blacked-out elements all around.
Interestingly, this model doesn't feature any chrome elements, making it stand apart from traditional designs.
Model #4
Jimny Conqueror edition
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Conqueror edition is a sight to behold with its desert matte exterior shade extending to the body and alloy wheels.
It gets a new mesh grille with a "SUZUKI" badge and a winch at the front.
Black graphics run from the rear of this SUV to its front doors, while off-roading-focused tires sport an "All Terrain" sticker with nearly round white lines.
Model #5
Swift Champions edition
The Maruti Suzuki Swift's Champions edition pays tribute to the world of racing.
It gets racing-inspired decals all over its red body, including the bonnet and doors. The model also gets a blacked-out roof for contrast.
It also flaunts a new alloy wheel design and low-profile tires with white stickers around the circumference, adding to its sporty appeal.
Model #6
Invicto Executive edition
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto Executive edition stands out from the displayed models as it receives interior upgrades.
The three-row MPV gets a beige interior and unique hexagonal-patterned upholstery.
Other than these changes, the exterior of this model is the same as its standard version, emphasizing Maruti's intention to improve comfort and luxury inside the vehicle while keeping its classic exterior design intact.
Model #7
Dzire Urban Luxe edition
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire Urban Luxe edition is an accessorized version of the popular compact sedan.
It comes with chrome elements around the front grille and nose, door panels, and rear bumpers.
Unlike other models showcased at the event, this compact sedan has only received subtle tweaks to its exterior design, maintaining a balance between sophistication and style.