What's the story

LEGO has unveiled its first-ever model of the mid-engine American sports car, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

The kit, labeled as a Technic build, is priced at $59.99 and comes with 732 pieces.

When assembled, the model loosely resembles the original sports car with a "running" drivetrain and steerable front axle.

The design features doors that open to reveal a basic interior with two seats and a steering wheel.