This LEGO Corvette features moving pistons and functional steering wheel
What's the story
LEGO has unveiled its first-ever model of the mid-engine American sports car, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.
The kit, labeled as a Technic build, is priced at $59.99 and comes with 732 pieces.
When assembled, the model loosely resembles the original sports car with a "running" drivetrain and steerable front axle.
The design features doors that open to reveal a basic interior with two seats and a steering wheel.
Engine details
The LEGO model comes with an approximation of the Stingray's 6.2-liter V-8 engine, which can be seen under an opening engine cover.
The top intake cover is made to look cool, while the frunk (front trunk) also opens, replicating the compact interior of the real car.
However, this LEGO take doesn't have any heads on its engine.
Moving components
The LEGO model also features a number of moving parts like visible pistons that move up and down, and a differential that moves as the wheels roll.
A unique black gear on the roof connects with the front wheels, allowing them to turn left or right.
However, LEGO has gone for a generic set of wheels for this model instead of something more 'Vette specific.
Design and availability
The overall design of the LEGO model might make it hard to recognize as a Corvette without the accompanying stickers.
The front and rear sections look unfinished and from the side, it's hard to make out the car's prominent air intakes.
However, this simpler Technic kit is targeted at younger audiences as "an introduction to engineering," LEGO's website states.
The Technic Corvette Stingray is available for pre-order with an expected release date in March 2025.