Newcastle United sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Southampton

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan deal. The transfer comes with an option to buy next summer. The 27-year-old spent just one season at Southampton after two years at Arsenal, where he lost his No. 1 spot to David Raya in the 2023/24 season. Notably, Newcastle opted for Ramsdale after missing out on James Trafford, who completed a £27m move to Manchester City. Here's more.

Transfer details Ramsdale's experience key for Newcastle, who have Pope as well Despite having Nick Pope as their goalkeeper for the past few seasons, Newcastle have been plagued by his injuries. Eddie Howe wanted a keeper who could compete with Pope instead of replacing him altogether. Ramsdale made 32 appearances for Southampton last season with 30 of them coming in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Pope too made 32 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle last season. 28 of them came in the Premier League.

Player profile Decoding the player's career numbers Ramsdale, who was Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper just two seasons ago, is expected to bring a wealth of experience to Newcastle. Before his move to Southampton, Ramsdale made 89 appearances for Arsenal across three seasons. He made 46 appearances for Sheffield United across two spells. In between, he played for Bournemouth, registering 37 Premier League appearances in 2019-20. Before that, he was on loan at Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon, making 42 appearances in total.

Information A look at Ramsdale's Premier League stats Ramsdale has made a total of 183 Premier League appearances. He owns 41 clean sheets and has made 595 saves. He has faced 28 penalties, saving three. The player also owns one assist.