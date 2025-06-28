Mbeumo is keen on making a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United see £62.5m bid for Bryan Mbeumo turned down

By Rajdeep Saha 01:07 am Jun 28, 202501:07 am

What's the story

Manchester United's improved bid of £62.5 million for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has been turned down by the London club, as per Sky Sports. Notably, the offer was identical to the amount United paid Wolves for the signing of Matheus Cunha. The report adds that despite the rejection, talks between both clubs are still ongoing as Mbeumo is keen on making a move to Old Trafford.