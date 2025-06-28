Next Article
Manchester United see £62.5m bid for Bryan Mbeumo turned down
By Rajdeep Saha
Jun 28, 2025 01:07 am
What's the story
Manchester United's improved bid of £62.5 million for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has been turned down by the London club, as per Sky Sports. Notably, the offer was identical to the amount United paid Wolves for the signing of Matheus Cunha. The report adds that despite the rejection, talks between both clubs are still ongoing as Mbeumo is keen on making a move to Old Trafford.
Do you know?
United had an initial bid get rejected
The Red Devils had an initial £55m bid for Cameroon forward rejected by the Bees. And now despite an improved bid, United remain below Brentford's expectations.