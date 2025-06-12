What's the story

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has completed a move to Turkish champions Galatasaray.

The 29-year-old player had arrived in Istanbul on Thursday to finalize a contract with the Super Lig champions.

As per Fabrizio Romano, he has now officially joined Galatasaray on a three-year contract.

Earlier, the Turkish club shared photos on social media showing Sane wearing a Galatasaray scarf upon his arrival at Ataturk Airport, confirming that they have "started transfer talks" with him.