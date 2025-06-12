Leroy Sane officially joins Galatasaray from Bayern: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has completed a move to Turkish champions Galatasaray.
The 29-year-old player had arrived in Istanbul on Thursday to finalize a contract with the Super Lig champions.
As per Fabrizio Romano, he has now officially joined Galatasaray on a three-year contract.
Earlier, the Turkish club shared photos on social media showing Sane wearing a Galatasaray scarf upon his arrival at Ataturk Airport, confirming that they have "started transfer talks" with him.
Sane!
❤️💛🇹🇷 Leroy Sané officially joins Galatasaray on three year contract.
Fan engagement
Over a million fans tuned into the live stream
The interest in Sane's potential transfer was huge, with over a million fans tuning into a live stream on Galatasaray's YouTube channel.
The stream showed the flight-tracker of Sane's plane landing in Istanbul.
This shows how much the Turkish club's supporters were looking forward to the former Manchester City winger's potential signing.
Contract details
Sane's contract situation at Bayern
Sane, who joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2020, was out of contract at the Allianz Arena at the end of June.
Despite Bayern's desire to keep him, Sane turned down a contract extension offer.
The Bundesliga champions had included Sane in their 29-man squad for the Club World Cup starting June 15 but he has now finalized a deal with Galatasaray.
Performance stats
Sane's club career in stats
Sane started his club career with German club Schalke. He made 57 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals.
Manchester City signed him in the summer of 2016. He made 135 appearances for Pep Guardiola's men, scoring 39 times and making 42 assists.
He joined Bayern Munich for £54.8m (including add-ons) in the summer of 2020. Sane made 220 appearances for the club and scored 61 goals. He also made his presence felt with 48 assists.
Information
200 appearances in the Bundesliga
Sane ended up with 200 appearances in the Bundesliga, playing for Schalke and Bayern. He scored 51 goals in these 200 matches. He ended up making 45 assists, including 39 for Bayern.
2024-25
Sane's 2024-25 Bundesliga season in stats
Sane made 30 appearances for Bayern in the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign, scoring 11 goals and making 5 assists.
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Sane clocked 50 shots (excluding blocks) out of which 30 were on target. He also smashed the woodwork three times.
Sane created 36 chances and owned a pass accuracy of 86.44%. He completed 35 lay-offs and provided 5 through-balls.
He had 125 touches in the opposition box.
Silverware
Sane has won a lot of silverware
Sane is a two-time Premier League winner with Man City in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
He also won one FA Cup in 2018-19 and three EFL Cups in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20. He also won the FA Community Shield in 2018 and 2019.
With Bayern, Sane won four Bundesliga trophies in his 5 seasons. He also won two DFL-Supercup trophies alongside the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.
Sane thanks Bayern fans!
Dear Bayern fans,
after 5 intense years here in Munich, I've decided to start a new chapter in the upcoming season. I'm incredibly proud to have worn the jersey of the best and biggest club in Germany for over 200 matches and will always cherish the titles we've won together.