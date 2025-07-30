Planning to retire comfortably in India? Save this amount

A recent study by HSBC has revealed that Indians looking for a financially secure retirement should save around ₹3.5 crore (approximately $401,000). The "Affluent Investors Snapshot 2025" report highlights the growing concerns of Indian investors over inflation , rising living costs, and longer life expectancies. These factors are reshaping their retirement planning strategies significantly.

Investment trends Shift in investment preferences The HSBC report highlights that Indians now need a huge corpus to sustain a comfortable post-retirement life, owing to rising healthcare costs, inflation, and lifestyle aspirations. While short-term goals like travel or property purchases still dominate many investors' minds, there's a major shift toward long-term financial security. This is reflected in their investment preferences with gold, stocks, and managed investments being the top choices.

Planning importance Early planning crucial for success Investors who started in their early 30s were more confident about achieving their targets, while those who delayed were worried about compromising on their post-retirement lifestyle. This finding underscores the importance of starting to save and invest early in life to build a sufficient retirement corpus over time.