Traveling abroad? This company is guaranteeing the best forex rates
Leading online foreign exchange platform BookMyForex.com has launched two new offers for international travelers and students. The first offer, called the "Lowest Rate Guarantee," assures customers the best exchange rates for forex cards, currency notes, and international money transfers. If you find a lower rate elsewhere, BookMyForex promises to give you double the price difference as cashback.
BookMyForex's 'Crazy Cashback Sale' offers significant savings
The second offer from BookMyForex is the "Crazy Cashback Sale," which offers up to ₹7,500 cashback. This translates to savings of 3.3% on forex purchases. The cashback offer is applicable on both forex cards and currency notes, and is available for all customers, whether they are new or existing users of the platform.
BookMyForex responds to rising demand for foreign exchange
These new offers from BookMyForex come at a time when the demand for foreign exchange is on the rise. According to data from the Ministry of Tourism, over 17 million Indians traveled abroad between January and July 2024. The UAE, US, and Singapore were the most popular destinations, highlighting the need for affordable and accessible forex services.
BookMyForex offers competitive rates and extensive services
BookMyForex provides forex cards at no markup on interbank rates and delivers currency notes to 50 cities across India. The platform compares rates from partner banks and RBI-licensed money changers to offer the best price. It also offers same-day delivery of currency and fast international money transfers to over 200 countries.
BookMyForex's new offers are available on all forex orders
The "Lowest Rate Guarantee" and cashback offer are valid on all forex orders through the BookMyForex app or website. The offers will be valid until January 2025, giving customers plenty of time to make the most of the offers. BookMyForex's move is likely to strengthen its position in the competitive online foreign exchange market even further.