BookMyForex is offering a "Lowest Rate Guarantee" and a "Crazy Cashback Sale" on all forex orders, providing up to ₹7,500 cashback and savings of 3.3% on forex purchases.

The offers, valid until January 2025, are in response to the rising demand for affordable foreign exchange services, with over 17 million Indians traveling abroad in the first half of 2024.

The company delivers currency notes to 50 Indian cities and facilitates fast international money transfers to over 200 countries.

If you find a lower rate elsewhere, BookMyForex promises to give you double the price difference as cashback

Traveling abroad? This company is guaranteeing the best forex rates

By Mudit Dube 01:49 pm Dec 11, 202401:49 pm

What's the story Leading online foreign exchange platform BookMyForex.com has launched two new offers for international travelers and students. The first offer, called the "Lowest Rate Guarantee," assures customers the best exchange rates for forex cards, currency notes, and international money transfers. If you find a lower rate elsewhere, BookMyForex promises to give you double the price difference as cashback.

BookMyForex's 'Crazy Cashback Sale' offers significant savings

The second offer from BookMyForex is the "Crazy Cashback Sale," which offers up to ₹7,500 cashback. This translates to savings of 3.3% on forex purchases. The cashback offer is applicable on both forex cards and currency notes, and is available for all customers, whether they are new or existing users of the platform.

BookMyForex responds to rising demand for foreign exchange

These new offers from BookMyForex come at a time when the demand for foreign exchange is on the rise. According to data from the Ministry of Tourism, over 17 million Indians traveled abroad between January and July 2024. The UAE, US, and Singapore were the most popular destinations, highlighting the need for affordable and accessible forex services.

BookMyForex offers competitive rates and extensive services

BookMyForex provides forex cards at no markup on interbank rates and delivers currency notes to 50 cities across India. The platform compares rates from partner banks and RBI-licensed money changers to offer the best price. It also offers same-day delivery of currency and fast international money transfers to over 200 countries.

BookMyForex's new offers are available on all forex orders

The "Lowest Rate Guarantee" and cashback offer are valid on all forex orders through the BookMyForex app or website. The offers will be valid until January 2025, giving customers plenty of time to make the most of the offers. BookMyForex's move is likely to strengthen its position in the competitive online foreign exchange market even further.