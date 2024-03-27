Next Article

Six people are presumed dead in the accident

Baltimore bridge collapse: 6 presumed dead, Coast Guard ends operation

By Riya Baibhawi 11:26 am Mar 27, 202411:26 am

What's the story Six people are presumed dead in the crash that took place after a cargo ship ram into Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, United States early on Tuesday. The victims are currently unaccounted for but authorities attributed the frigid water temperatures and span of the bridge to their presumed deaths. Notably, all six men were road repair crews addressing pothole issues. The Coast Guard has ended its search and an official announcement on the casualties is awaited.

Victims

All victims belonged to the Latin American community

The workers presumed dead belonged to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, Jesus Campos, a colleague from their construction team has said. One of those believed to be deceased was Miguel Luna, a veteran employee who had served 15 years with the construction firm. CASA—an organization dedicated to serving Latino and immigrant communities—conveyed deep sorrow over Luna's passing. This came as the US Coast Guard confirmed, "At this point, we do not believe we are going to find any[one]...still alive."

State of emergency

Maryland announces state of emergency

In light of the incident, Maryland's Governor Wes Moore has announced a state of emergency. The state is collaborating with US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to probe the incident. Meanwhile, search operations transitioned from rescue to recovery and were suspended until Wednesday morning due to challenging overnight conditions. Separately, President Joe Biden has announced his plans to visit Baltimore at the earliest and assured that the federal government will bear all costs related to reconstructing the bridge.

Cases against ship operators

Past legal proceedings against ship operators

The cargo ship Dali implicated in the incident is managed by Synergy Marine and owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd., both companies based in Singapore. These companies have previously been subject to legal proceedings over claims of negligence and worker injuries on other vessels. In a statement, Synergy Marine Corp confirmed that the Dali collided with one of the pillars of the bridge and that all its crew members had been accounted for. There have been no injuries, it added.

On Tuesday morning

The Baltimore bridge crash

Early on Tuesday morning, the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed and vehicles plunged into the Patapsco River after a ship collided with a support pylon, officials said. The Maryland Transportation Authority confirmed that all lanes on the I-695 Key Bridge have been shut in both directions and traffic is being diverted. The incident—which occurred around 1:30am local time—has been classified as a "mass-casualty incident" by the Baltimore City Fire Department.

History

Historical significance of Key Bridge

Built in 1977 at an expense of $60.3 million, the Francis Scott Key Bridge served as a vital link between Georgetown in Washington DC and Rosslyn in Arlington, Virginia. It was named after Francis Scott Key, who penned "The Star-Spangled Banner," the national anthem of the US. The bridge is of historical importance as it is located near the site where Key observed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, an event that inspired him to write the anthem.