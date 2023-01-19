India

Amritsar-Singapore flight takes off 5 hours early, leaves 35 passengers

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 19, 2023, 01:56 pm 2 min read

A Singapore-bound flight reportedly departed hours ahead of schedule from Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport and left 35 passengers behind. Scheduled to take off at 7:55 pm on Wednesday, the Scoot Airline flight allegedly left almost 5 hours early at 3 pm. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has since directed a probe into the incident.

Why does this story matter?

This incident comes to light during a time when India's aviation sector is under the cosh for numerous on-board incidents.

Most noteworthy is the incident where a Mumbai man reportedly urinated on a co-passenger on an Air India's New York-Delhi flight in November.

However, the matter came to light almost a month later and highlighted the negligence of the airline and the cabin crew.

Scoot Airline claims passengers were informed about reschedule

According to the news agency ANI, Scoot Airline revealed that the passengers were notified about the early departure through an e-mail and their Singapore flight left with the passengers who reached the airport on time. However, numerous passengers claimed that they didn't receive any alert from the airline on the change in the flight's departure time.

Bengaluru-Delhi Go First flight that left without 55 passengers

This is the second incident this month where an airline left behind its passengers. On January 9, Go First's Bengaluru-Delhi flight left without 55 passengers. The passengers were reportedly left behind in a shuttle bus on its way to the aeroplane. Go First apologized to the passengers and stated that the incident happened amid delinquency during the screening of passengers before the take-off.

DGCA's show-cause notice to Go First

Later, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to the airline's Chief Operation Officer (COO) over the incident. Go First also ordered a probe into the incident and de-rostered all its employees involved in the matter. Furthermore, the airline stated that the left-behind passengers were boarded on different flights to the national capital and were dropped off at their destinations too.