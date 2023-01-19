India

Process underway to declare Ram Setu national heritage monument: Centre

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 19, 2023, 01:54 pm 2 min read

The process to declare Ram Setu a national heritage monument is underway in the Ministry of Culture, the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Thursday. The apex court allowed former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to file representation to the ministry. Last week, the SC sought the Centre's reply by February first week over Ram Setu being a national heritage monument.

Why does this story matter?

Swamy filed a plea in SC seeking direction to the Centre to declare Ram Setu a national heritage monument. He first demanded it in his 2007 plea against the Sethusamudram Ship Channel project.

Last month, the Centre informed Parliament that there was no conclusive evidence of the existence of Ram Setu—the mythical bridge on which Lord Ram and his army went to rescue Sita.

SC bench disposed of plea, allowed to approach if aggrieved

Appearing for the Central government before the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, and Justices PS Narsimha and JB Pardiwala, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that if Swamy wishes to, he could submit additional communication to the Ministry of Culture. The bench disposed of the plea, granting Swamy the liberty of approaching the SC if he's aggrieved by the ministry's decision.

Declaring Ram Setu as national heritage in our manifesto: Swamy

Before the plea's disposal, the CJI said that Swamy could meet the concerned person in the ministry. Swamy replied that he didn't wish to meet anybody if they didn't want to. He said they belonged to the same party, and declaring Ram Setu a national heritage monument was in their manifesto. He said to let the government decide in four to six weeks.

Swamy asked SC to direct government to engage ASI, GSI

In earlier hearings, he said the case was pending for eight years. He asked the top court to direct the Centre and the National Monuments Authority (NMA) to declare Ram Setu as an Ancient Monument of National Importance. He also asked the court to direct the Centre to engage the Geological Survey of India and Archeological Survey of India for detailed surveys.

What is Ram Setu

Ram Setu or Adam's Bridge is reportedly a chain of limestone shoals between Rameswaram island, off India's southeastern coast, and Mannar island off Sri Lanka's northwestern coast. The BJP cornered the Congress-led government when the latter pushed the Sethusamudram project in 2005.