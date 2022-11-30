India

Bilkis Bano challenges release of 11 rapists in Supreme Court

CJI DY Chadhrachud on Wednesday said he will look into the listing of the petition

Bilkis Bano on Wednesday petitioned the Supreme Court against the release of her rapists. The Gujarat government released at least 11 convicts in the case on August 15, Independence Day, as part of a previous remission scheme. The decision provoked widespread indignation, especially after photographs emerged of the convicts being garlanded and lauded as heroes by a Hindu organization.

Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when riots erupted in Gujarat following the burning of the Sabarmati express train.

On March 3, 2002, Bano and her family were attacked by a mob that raped her and slaughtered her family members in Randhikpur hamlet near Ahmedabad.

Over 1,000 people were reportedly killed in the Gujarat riots in 2002.