Lifestyle

5 popular tribal destinations in India you must visit

5 popular tribal destinations in India you must visit

Written by Sneha Das Oct 22, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

These tribal destinations reflect ancient culture and history

Traveling not only helps us relax and rejuvenate but also teaches us a lot about a country's culture, heritage, and local specialties. While the world has progressed with technology-friendly living, there are still several hot spots in India that reflect ancient culture, interesting rituals, and stunning art. Here are five popular tribal destinations in India that you must visit this upcoming holiday season.

Fascinating tribal culture Nagaland

The northeastern states of India are known for their fascinating tribal culture. Not much explored by tourists, Nagaland is home to a lot of tribal villages which house more than 16 tribes, including the Naga tribes. The other tribes include Angami, Ao, Chakesang, Chang, Khiaminungan, Kuki, Konyak, and Lotha, among others. When in Nagaland, do visit the Hornbill Festival in Kohima held in December.

Primitive tribal groups Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands house four primitive tribal communities that belong to the Negrito group. The four communities are Great Andamanese, Jarawas, Onges, and Sentinelese. Inhabiting the islands for centuries, some of these tribal groups are believed to have limited or zero contact with the outside world. Plan a trip to Baratang Island, where you can visit the Jarwa Tribe Reserve.

Toda tribe Nilgiris

Located in southern India, this fascinating tribal destination is home to the Toda tribal community, which is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, listed among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India. Here you will find half-barrel huts made of bamboo, rattan, and cane, with low entrances, called dogles, nestled on the rolling hills. The tribe is vegetarian and worships the sacred buffalo.

Tribal villages Odisha

One of the most popular tribal destinations in the country, Odisha has many rural villages which are home to more than 60 tribal groups that have managed to preserve the ancient tribal traditions. You can travel to these villages from Puri by bus. The adivasis here are gifted artists, so don't forget to buy some local arts and handicrafts from them.

Siddi tribe Gujarat

A tribal community called Siddi lives in the Gir forest of Gujarat, the place is also known as the Africa of Gujarat. Originally from Africa, these tribals are connected to Africa's Bantu community. According to historians, they came to India 750 years ago enslaved by the Portuguese. Some people from this tribe follow Christianity. Siddis also have a considerable population in Karnataka.