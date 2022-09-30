Lifestyle

5 best Peruvian souvenirs you must consider buying

Grab these 5 souvenirs on your way back from Peru.

Everyone loves a bit of souvenir shopping when they are on a vacation. And when it comes to a country like Peru, there's no way one could return empty-handed. This country has a spread of products that make excellent souvenirs and gifts. From things you can wear to items that you can decorate your home with, here are five Peruvian souvenirs you must buy.

Traditional Alpaca clothing

Alpaca clothing is among the most traditional items in Peru that you can bring home. It is hypoallergenic, warm, and lightweight. It is available in a host of colors, designs, and sizes, so you can buy them for friends and family. In fact, there are some adorable tiny ones available for newborns too. Additionally, you can also purchase alpaca-based dolls for home decor.

Invigorating Pisco sour

Pisco sour is the national drink of Peru; which is reason enough for you to get your hands on it. It typically has 38% to 48% alcohol content and is perfect to pair with your favorite food. The delicious cocktail is although quite simple to make, to recreate it when you reach home is next to boiling the ocean as pisco isn't easily available.

Stylish Chullo hat

Chullo hats in Peru are stylish and come with ear flaps and strings. They are among the traditional garments that Peruvians wear, so you can spot them everywhere. Made using vicuña, alpaca, llama, or sheep's wool, you'll find an array of handmade options as well as cheaper ones across the country. These Andean-style hats are available in plenty of colors.

Melodious Musical instruments

If there is one sound that Peru is known for, it has to be that of panpipes. You may hear them often during your trip and they are so soothing and melodious that you won't be able to forget them. In addition to this, other musical instruments like wooden flutes, charangos (little 10-stringed guitars), cajons, and bombo drums are also quite popular in Peru.

Fashionable Bags and backpacks

If you are wondering where to store all these things that you shop for, the best is to buy a bag or a backpack which is a great souvenir itself. The markets in Peru offer an impressive and exhaustive selection that is crafted out of traditional Peruvian textiles. You may even find some really eye-catching duffel bags that boast traditional patterns and designs.