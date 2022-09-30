Lifestyle

5 striking health benefits of jasmine you must know

Aromatic and beautiful, jasmine also has a lot of health benefits to offer.

Jasmine is much more than just a fragrant flower. For centuries, it has been used in a host of medicines to treat various ailments. Owing to that, it is a common ingredient in many teas, juices, gelatins, candies, baked goods, and puddings, offering people a balance of aroma, flavor, and health benefits. Today, let's learn about the top five health benefits jasmine provides.

Good for the gut Enhances digestion

Jasmine flower is blessed with antioxidants that ease interaction with gastric enzymes in the body. It helps in relieving gas, abdominal pain, flatulence, diarrhea, constipation, and even irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Not only that, but it also promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut, eliminating toxins from the body. This is why jasmine tea is a great beverage to consume post meals.

So hearty Promotes heart health

Consuming jasmine-based offerings and beverages can improve your heart health and reduce the risk of related ailments. The presence of anti-coagulant and anti-fibrinolytic properties in this aromatic flower reduces "bad" cholesterol. In fact, it also helps in preventing blockages and blood clots in the arteries. Having said that, people with heart-related issues should include jasmine in their daily diet.

Stay in shape Helps in weight loss

Who said you have to let go of flavor on a weight loss quest? With jasmine, you can easily shed those extra kilos in a natural way. The presence of epigallocatechin and gallic acid (EGCG) prevents weight gain by speeding up your metabolism. So when you consume a jasmine-infused offering, it washes out toxins from your system and burns excess fat.

Calms your mind Treats insomnia, anxiety, and depression

Jasmine essential oils have been known for their calming and soothing effects on the mind during instances of insomnia, anxiety, stress, and depression. A study published in the "Journal of Health Research" reveals that jasmine oil uplifts mood and brain activity, thereby reducing symptoms of anxiety. Additionally, it also has sedative effects on the brain, helping one sleep faster and deeper.

Mindfulness Improves cognitive functioning

Since jasmine is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, this scented flower is effective in improving cognitive functioning. In addition to this, it also promotes concentration, focus, capacity, calmness, and alertness of the mind. Owing to this, it is considered a great brain booster that even comes in handy to treat diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.