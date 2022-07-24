Lifestyle

Decoding the Indian DASH diet and its benefits

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 24, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Indians are prone to developing high blood pressure by the time they hit 40. This could be due to stress, pollution, or even genetics. The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, or DASH, diet attempts to prevent hypertension and is followed all over the world. The Indian DASH diet uses the same principles but with an Indian twist, making it a more easy approach.

Hypertension or high blood pressure occurs when the force exerted by the blood while pushing against the walls of arteries is too high. It can damage the walls of arteries and increase the risk of heart and kidney diseases. The normal blood pressure is below 120/80 mm Hg. When systolic pressure is over 130 and diastolic is over 80, it's the first stage of hypertension.

The Indian DASH diet encourages the intake of methi water, fruits and vegetables, dal paratha without oil, grilled paneer, moong sprouts, palak paneer, oats upma, green salad, curd, low-fat chapati, and brown rice. These are beneficial for reducing blood pressure levels and must be eaten in moderation. You can also add pork, beef, or bacon in controlled portions to your diet.

Salt must be completely eliminated from your diet. Along with this, sugary snacks like cookies, pastries, and sodas should be avoided. Alcohol, caffeine, processed foods, and dairy products, along with some types of meats, should also be removed from your diet. Usage of oils must be minimal to none, as excessive oil can ruin the diet plan and affect your health.

It is vital to maintain regular physical exercise alongside the DASH diet. Forms of intoxication like smoking and alcohol consumption must be stopped entirely as they pose a threat to heart health and cause blood pressure levels to fluctuate. Reducing stress is essential to reducing hypertension, which can be done through hobbies, sports, or mindfulness and meditation.

There are many more benefits of the Indian DASH diet apart from maintaining blood pressure levels as this diet greatly promotes your overall health. This diet strengthens your bones, reduces uric acid levels in the body, prevents metabolic disorders, reduces bad cholesterol levels, and is also said to lower the risk of cancer. The DASH diet also promotes healthy weight loss.