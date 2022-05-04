Lifestyle

Blake Lively's fitness secrets and eating habits

Written by Sneha Das May 04, 2022, 01:46 pm 3 min read

Blake Lively takes her diet and fitness pretty seriously, although on most days she doesn't stress much about following a routine. (Photo credit: Instagram @blakelively)

Blake Lively's stunning transformation at the Met Gala 2022 left everyone spellbound. Her coppery-pink metallic Versace gown with a long train magically changed into blue with a pull of the bow. Lively literally sealed the gala with her act. Curious about how this 34-year-old mother of three manages to look so fit and radiant? Let's check out her fitness and food secrets.

Health She does not drink alcohol

Lively stays away from alcohol despite her husband Ryan Reynolds being the former co-owner of Aviation Gin. She had said earlier that she likes being social but avoids consuming alcohol at parties. She had recently launched her non-alcoholic sparkling mixer business Betty Buzz to promote clear mixers. Lively says they are a healthier version of alcoholic cocktails.

Breakfast Lively starts her day with a healthy breakfast

Blake Lively drinks a glass of water first thing in the morning. And then she has a healthy and wholesome breakfast comprising eggs cooked in coconut oil with some vegetables. Her trainer Don Saladino told a leading publication that sometimes Lively adds fruits and gluten-free oats to her breakfast. This keeps her full for a longer time and energized throughout the day.

Meals She eats four small balanced meals every day

Lively started eating four small meals a day after her nutritionist suggested this to her when she was prepping for the 2016 film The Shallows. This helped to keep her blood sugar levels in check and avoid over-eating. Her meals are usually well-balanced and comprise vegetables, slow-burning carbs, and protein so that she feels comfortable in the stomach and not stuffed.

Workout Lively does a lot of strength training and stretching exercises

Saladino once told a publication that Lively does a full-body workout three to four times every week at least for one hour to stay fit and healthy. Her workout includes a warm-up with positions like child's pose and a hip stretch along with three circuit training exercises. Her circuit exercises usually include bent-over dumbbell row, goblet squats, farmer's carry, dumbbell deadlift, and push-ups.

Cardio Her workout ends with cardio

Instead of starting with cardio like everyone else, Lively likes to end her workout routine with it. She runs on the elliptical or treadmill for about 20 minutes. She does a 15-meter sprint, with a minute's rest in between laps. Cardio is her go-to activity on vacations. If she isn't able to get a full workout, she simply hikes or rides a bicycle.