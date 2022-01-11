Here's how to begin with cardio workout

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 05:21 pm 2 min read

Cardio exercises, if done right, have endless benefits to offer

Cardiovascular exercises have found a special place in the fitness world. Every regime you choose will include a set of cardio. They not only burn calories and help shed off extra kilos but also keep your body organs like heart and lungs healthy. Cardio basically involves exercises that can get your heart racing. Here's how to get started with this regime.

#1 Choose activities you like to do

Since you are just beginning with cardio, you need to gauge the amount of workout your body can tolerate. Also, choose activities that you will enjoy and will not get bored of easily. Walking and brisk walking are the best exercises to start with. You might feel exhausted quickly in the first few days but persistence will lead you to develop strength over time.

#2 Slowly increase your intensity

Once your body gets used to cardio, slowly increase the intensity. This is important to make your workout more efficient. Here's how to do it: -If you are using a treadmill, increase the speed a notch daily. -Try the incline option. -Start jogging if you have been walking, or running if you have been jogging. -Try cycling if possible. -Increase your reps slowly.

You can also mix up a few exercises in your cardio routine. For this. you should contact a professional trainer or just go to the gym. The right posture, intensity, timings, are crucial elements to ensure an effective workout. Trainers will help set up long-term goals for you and mix up your cardio workout with weight training when required.

#4 Give fasted cardio a try

Have you heard about fasted cardio? It is a cardio workout performed on an empty stomach and should be done in the morning before your breakfast. Beginning your day with a workout can boost your energy levels for the entire day. The more you sweat, the more you will be able to release feel-good hormones that will uplift your mood.

#5 Try to be consistent

Have you found yourself being super-excited about starting something new but then that interest slowly faded away? This is a common problem, which is why you need to set a schedule and be determined to stick to it. You can also jot down your improvements by measuring your inches on a weekly basis if you are on a weight-loss journey to stay motivated.