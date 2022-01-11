5 delicious crepe recipes you need to try

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 04:20 pm 2 min read

These crepe recipes are easy to make and taste absolutely delicious

Crepes are delicious, light, and can be whipped up in no time. These French-style thin pancakes are versatile and can either be had in breakfast or as a dessert. Other than maple syrup and honey, you can top these sweet treats with colorful fruits, creamy hazelnut paste, peanut butter, or gooey cheese. Here are a few crepe recipes you must try.

#1 Fruit salsa crepes

This fruit salsa crepe recipe is light, airy, and super refreshing. Chop some strawberries, apples, peaches, and kiwis and mix them with Apple Butter and keep it in the fridge. Blend flour, club soda, eggs, baking powder, sugar, salt, and vanilla. Refrigerate it for 30 minutes. Pour the crepe batter into a pan and cook well. Top it with the fruit mix and serve.

#2 Apple cinnamon crepes

You can never go wrong with a classic apple cinnamon-flavored crepe. They are juicy, flavorful, and make for the perfect dessert. Chop some apples and mix them with cinnamon and brown sugar. Let it sit for 20 minutes. Heat the apple mix and warm the crepes before serving. Add chopped apples on top of the crepe and fold them. Sprinkle powdered sugar and enjoy.

#3 Coffee mascarpone cream crepes

If you are a coffee lover, then you must try these silky smooth coffee-flavored mascarpone cream crepes. Whisk milk, soda, eggs, vanilla, coffee, and butter together. Then add sugar, flour, cocoa, salt into the egg mixture and mix well. Refrigerate for one hour. Pour the batter into the pan and cook. Beat mascarpone cheese, sugar, and espresso and spread the filling on the crepes.

#4 Chicken, spinach and mushroom crepes

This chicken, spinach, and mushroom crepe recipe is wholesome and extremely satisfying. Saute mushrooms and onions in a pan. Then stir in green onions, salt, spinach, and chicken. Melt butter, add flour, and stir. Add milk and stir again. Pour the milk mixture over the chicken mixture and mix. Spread the mixture inside the crepes, sprinkle some cheese and broil for two minutes. Enjoy!

#5 Red velvet crepes

These delicious and vibrant red velvet crepes will surely brighten up your mornings. Mix eggs, water, sugar, vanilla, milk, and melted butter together. Add cocoa powder, red food dye, flour and mix well. Refrigerate the batter. Cook the crepe batter in a pan. Whisk sugar, cream cheese, lemon juice, and milk together for the filling. Spread the filling on the crepes and serve.