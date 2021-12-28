Lifestyle 7 tips to ensure optimal car health in winter

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 06:21 pm

Cold temperatures can lead to all sorts of problems for your vehicle.

Winter is here and with it comes a painful few months of car troubles. Cold temperatures can lead to all sorts of problems for your vehicle, especially getting the engine up and running. If you live in a snowy region, then the problems can get worse. Here are a few measures you can take to ensure the optimal performance of your vehicle this season.

#1, 2 Examine the tires and brakes

It is important to check the health of your tires in all seasons, but more so in winters, as the cold causes the tire pressure to drop. If the tires are worn out, replace them quickly. In this season, the braking distance may heighten because of wet and slippery roads, which can put your safety at risk. So ensure the brakes are functioning adequately.

#3 Warm up your car

It is crucial to warm up your car before you begin to drive. Turn on the vehicle and defroster to clear the window and in the meantime, the engine will warm up as the engine oil thickens up in colder climates. Also, make sure to check your defroster and the climate control system as these prove to be lifesavers while driving in the cold.

#4 Monitor and maintain battery health

Although this climate does not induce temperature-oriented harm to battery health, its impacts are seen in an indirect manner. For instance, if your car battery is very low, it has a higher possibility of dying off during winter. Moreover, if the distilled water in your battery freezes, it can cause long-term damage. So, ensure adequate levels of distilled water and opt for routine servicing.

#5 Monitor the health of lighting systems

Most of the cars these days have pre-installed front fog lights and rear fog lights. But if you have an old car that lacks fog lights, it is high time you invest in customized car lights. This becomes pertinent if you live in a place prone to dense fog. Also, make sure you clean the lights regularly.

#6, 7 Top up antifreeze; assess windshield wiper

Antifreeze prevents the water in the cooling system from freezing, so ensure that it is topped up. Windshield wiper and the washer fluid are other crucial things to maintain in this season as they are prone to accumulating fog, smoke, and mist. So ensure they are in the best health. You can also invest in a dehumidifier pack to prevent your car from fogging.