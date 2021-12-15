Auto EeVe Soul e-scooter debuts in India at Rs. 1.4 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 06:49 pm

Homegrown automaker EeVe India has launched its Soul scooter in the country. It will be up for grabs from January. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and offers a USB port as well as an LED headlamp. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 120km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The EeVe Soul is competitively priced and offers lots of features. Its debut in India should raise the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment to a great extent. At its price point, the e-scooter takes on rivals such as the Revolt RV 400, Ola S1, TVS iQube Electric, and the Ather 450X. Customers will get their hands on the vehicle soon.

Design The scooter has 12-inch wheels and dual-tone paintwork

The EeVe Soul has an apron-mounted headlamp, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, aerodynamic side panels, and dual-tone red and white paintwork. The scooter gets an LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console with support for navigation, and a USB charging socket. It also gets an under-seat storage compartment and rides on 12-inch black-colored wheels.

Information It attains a top speed of 60km/h

EeVe Soul packs a 1.2kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to a swappable Lithium Ferrous Phosphate battery pack that can be charged in roughly four hours. The scooter hits a top speed of 60km/h and delivers a range of up to 120km per charge.

Safety It flaunts a combined braking system

To ensure the safety of the rider, the EeVe Soul is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system (CBS) for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear.

Information EeVe Soul: Pricing and availability

In India, the EeVe Soul bears a price tag of Rs. 1,39,900 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter is offered with a three-year warranty here and shall be sold from January next year.