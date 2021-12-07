Auto Benelli TRK 251 v/s KTM 250 Adventure: Which is better?

Benelli TRK 251 v/s KTM 250 Adventure: A comparison

Prior to its launch in India, Italian automaker Benelli has started accepting bookings for its TRK 251 motorbike. The two-wheeler has an aggressive design, offers several accessories, and draws power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. At an expected price-point of around Rs. 2.3 lakh, should you opt for the TRK 251 or the KTM 250 Adventure, which is another great model?

The TRK 251 is Benelli's entry-level adventure motorcycle and it was revealed at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Italy. In India, it can be booked on payment of Rs. 6,000. The bike's good looks and great performance will make it appealing to buyers. Meanwhile, the KTM 250 Adventure has been on sale here since November last year and is a great quarter-liter offering.

Design The TRK 251 is more visually appealing

Benelli TRK 251 and KTM 250 Adventure are built on a steel trellis frame and have a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a side-slung exhaust. The TRK 251 also gets a prominent beak, a rear rack for mounting panniers, and a rear tire hugger. Both the bikes pack a digital instrument console and offer a full-LED arrangement for lighting.

Information The TRK 251 can store more fuel in its tank

Benelli TRK 251 has a wheelbase of 1,380mm, a fuel storage capacity of 18 liters, and tips the scales at 164kg. In comparison, the KTM 250 Adventure can store 14.5 liters of fuel, has a wheelbase of 1,430mm, and weighs 156kg.

Performance The KTM 250 Adventure delivers greater power output

The Benelli TRK 251 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that generates a maximum power of 25.4hp and a peak torque of 21.1Nm. On the other hand, the KTM 250 Adventure draws power from a 248.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that makes 29.5hp of power and 24Nm of torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Up front, the bikes have an inverted fork suspension

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli TRK 251 and KTM 250 Adventure get disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Benelli TRK 251 is expected to cost around Rs. 2.3 lakh, while the KTM 250 Adventure carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.35 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Both the motorcycles seem almost evenly matched. However, our vote goes in favor of the TRK 251 as it offers better looks, more accessories, a larger fuel tank, and promises good performance.