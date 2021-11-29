Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX v/s Ducati SuperSport 950: Which is better?

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX v/s Ducati SuperSport 950: A comparison

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2022 iteration of its Ninja 1000SX motorbike in India. The two-wheeler has an aggressive design, gets several electronic riding aids, and is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1,043cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. So, in the price-bracket of Rs. 11-16 lakh, should you opt for Ninja 1000SX or the Ducati SuperSport 950, which is another excellent model?

Why does this story matter?

The latest version of the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX offers new color options and a powerful engine. Its debut in India adds to the competition in the 1,000cc motorbike segment. On the other hand, the Ducati SuperSport 950 had debuted here in September in two variants. Its good looks and excellent performance draw in bike enthusiasts.

The SuperSport 950 has better looks

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX sits on a twin-tube aluminium frame with a split-style seat as well as an upswept exhaust. The Ducati SuperSport 950 is built on a tubular steel trellis chassis and gets a rider-only saddle and twin-tip exhaust. They both have a full-LED lighting arrangement and a 4.3-inch TFT instrument panel with support for smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.

The Ninja 1000SX can store more fuel

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX has a wheelbase of 1,440mm, a fuel storage capacity of 19 liters, and weighs 238kg. The Ducati SuperSport 950 can store 16 liters of fuel, tips the scales at 210kg, and has a wheelbase of 1,478mm.

The Ninja 1000SX has a more powerful engine

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,043cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 140hp and a peak torque of 111Nm. Meanwhile, the Ducati SuperSport 950 is powered by a BS6-compliant 937cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled mill that makes 110hp of power and 93Nm of torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Both bikes provide multiple riding modes

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX and Ducati SuperSport 950 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and traction control. They also get four and three riding modes, respectively. Suspension duties on the two motorcycles are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX carries a price-tag of Rs. 11.4 lakh, while the Ducati SuperSport 950 falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 13.49-15.69 lakh. The SuperSport 950 looks more sporty. However, our vote goes in favor of the Ninja 1000SX as it offers good technology, stores more fuel, and packs a more powerful engine. It also bears a significantly lower price-tag.