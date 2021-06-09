2021 Kawasaki Z650 goes official in the US

2021 Kawasaki Z650 arrive in the US at around Rs. 5.36 lakh

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched its Z650 naked sports bike in the US. It is similar to the one available in India except for some cosmetic tweaks. The US-specific Kawasaki Z650 is offered in Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Robotic White color options. The former blends black paintwork with green accents, while the latter looks more sportier with white paintwork and red body frame.

It offers an all-LED lighting setup

The 2021 Kawasaki Z650 sits on a high-tensile steel frame and features a split-style seat, an underbelly exhaust, and a muscular fuel tank. It also has a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via the company's Rideology app, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The bike has a saddle height of 790mm and tips the scales at 191kg.

A 67hp, 649cc engine powers the motorbike

The 2021 Kawasaki Z650 draws power from a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 67hp of power at 8,000rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Kawasaki Z650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS (on Pearl Robotic White option only) for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and horizontal back-link with adjustable preload on the rear end.

2021 Kawasaki Z650: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Kawasaki Z650 bike is priced at $7,349 (around Rs. 5.36 lakh) for the non-ABS version and $7,849 (roughly Rs. 5.72 lakh) for the ABS model. In comparison, it costs Rs. 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.