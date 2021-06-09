Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel edition breaks cover

Jun 09, 2021

Inspired by the concept of the Diavel 'Materico,' Ducati has unveiled a Black and Steel variant of its Diavel 1260 S motorbike. It will be available in select markets from July. It features glossy gray and matte black colors combined with asymmetrical graphics. There are also yellow accents on the frame, seat, and lower part of the tail. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a full-LED lighting setup

The Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel sits on a steel trellis frame and has a sporty design featuring a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, stubby dual exhaust tips, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on black alloy wheels. It has a 17-liter fuel tank and weighs 221kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 162hp, 1,262cc engine

The Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel draws power from a 1,262cc, V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 162hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 129Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has 48mm USD front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 48mm Ohlins adjustable USD forks on the front side and a fully adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel: Pricing and availability

The Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel will be showcased in Italy at the MIMO Motor Show from June 10-13. Though its pricing details have not been revealed, it will carry some premium over the standard model, which costs Rs. 21.5 lakh (ex-showroom).