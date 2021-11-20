Renault KWID achieves 4 lakh sales milestone in India

Renault KWID hits new sales milestone

In a proud achievement for French automaker Renault, over four lakh units of its KWID hatchback have been sold in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it is available with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

The 2021 version of the Renault KWID was launched in India this September and is available across four trim levels including, RXE, RXL, RXT, and Climber. Moreover, this new sales milestone for the car in our country is indicative of the fact that it is in great demand here. The new version should aid in increasing sales even more.

The car has roof rails and 14-inch wheels

Renault KWID has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air vent, and halogen headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with thick cladding, and 14-inch wheels. A roof-mounted antenna and wraparound LED taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,422mm and a ground clearance of 184mm.

Two engine options are offered

Renault KWID is fueled by a 0.8-liter petrol engine that makes 53.2hp/72Nm and a 1.0-liter petrol mill that generates 67hp/91Nm. Transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The vehicle gets five seats and two airbags

Renault KWID has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring fabric upholstery, rear parking sensors, key-less entry, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by two airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, speed alert, and a rear-view camera.

Renault KWID: Pricing

In India, the Renault KWID starts at Rs. 4.11 lakh for the base RXE model and goes up to Rs. 5.59 lakh for the range-topping Climber 1.0 AMT Opt DT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).