Tata Motors sells 8,453 units of Punch in October 2021

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 06, 2021, 06:09 pm

Tata Punch makes it to the top 10 bestselling cars in India

Tata Punch has been listed in the top 10 bestselling cars in India for the month of October, registering a total sale of 8,453 units in the period. Notably, the car is the second bestseller for Tata Motors in India for the same time span. It went official last month with a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.49 lakh while the deliveries are currently underway.

Exteriors

There are squared-off wheel arches and indicator-mounted ORVMs

Tata Punch has a wheelbase of 2,445mm

Tata Punch is built on the ALFA architecture and is available in four variants. It features a boxy stance and has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out air dam, sleek headlamps, LED taillamps, and a power antenna. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, body cladding, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with squared arches.

Information

An 85hp engine fuels the vehicle

The Tata Punch draws power from a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol motor that makes 85hp of power at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 3,300rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

It sports dual 7.0-inch displays

The Tata Punch offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, power windows, and rear parking sensors. It also houses a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Two airbags, a rear-view camera, traction control, and ABS with EBD are provided for the passengers' safety.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing and availability

Tata Punch is priced at Rs. 5.49 lakh for the base Pure model and goes up to Rs. 9.09 lakh for the top-spec Creative variant (both prices, ex-showroom). It has started reaching the customers already.