Published on Oct 17, 2021

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed the range-topping Metropolitan Edition of its Discovery SUV in the US. It is based on the R-Dynamic HSE trim. The variant flaunts cosmetic changes and gets a bevy of features such as a heated steering wheel and 4-zone climate control. It is fueled by a mild-hybrid powertrain that makes 355hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a silvered grille and 22-inch wheels

The Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition has a sculpted bonnet wearing a 'DISCOVERY' badge, a wide grille with a Bright Atlas finish, Hakuba Silver-colored inserts on the lower bumper, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 22-inch wheels with glossy gray detailing. A shark-fin antenna, 'DISCOVERY' lettering, and slim wrap-around taillights are available on the rear.

Information

It is fueled by a 355hp, 3.0-liter engine

Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition runs on a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The setup generates a maximum power of 355hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets a head-up display and multiple airbags

Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition has a luxurious cabin, featuring a Titanium Mesh trim, a front cooler compartment, a head-up display, 4-zone climate control, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.4-inch PIVI Pro infotainment panel with support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Multiple airbags and adaptive cruise control ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition starts at $75,300 (around Rs. 56.5 lakh) and will be up for grabs next year. The entry-level Discovery is priced at $56,600 (roughly Rs. 42.4 lakh).