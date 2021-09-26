New-generation Alpina B3 sedan spied on test; design details revealed

German automaker Alpina will unveil its facelifted B3 sedan in early 2022. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been found testing on the roads, revealing important details about its design. The pictures suggest that it will have refreshed bumpers, tweaked headlights, multi-spoke wheels, and four exhaust tips. Here are more details.

The car will flaunt a kidney grille and wrap-around taillights

The new Alpina B3 will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a kidney grille, a wide air dam, and narrow taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, wrap-around taillights, and quad exhaust tips will grace the rear-end of the four-wheeler.

It will run on a 462hp, 3.0-liter engine

The new Alpina B3 will be fueled by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, inline-six engine that generates 462hp of power and 700Nm of torque. Fully adaptive dampers, electronically controlled limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, and new springs will ensure better performance.

The vehicle will get a curved dashboard and five seats

The new Alpina B3 is expected to have a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It will house a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment console. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.

The new Alpina B3 is expected to break cover by early 2022 and will go on sale in the US by the end of the year. Its pricing details in the country will be announced around that time.