Volkswagen has showcased its ID. LIFE concept car at the Munich Motor Show. It will debut in production form in 2025 and shall be positioned below the ID.3 electric hatchback in the company's line-up. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a stylish design and a tech-loaded cabin. It runs on an electric powertrain and promises a range of 400km per charge. Here's more.

Volkswagen ID. LIFE has a flat bonnet, a closed panel instead of a grille on which the brand's logo is projected, and dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, designer wheels, and cameras instead of ORVMs which relay the footage to a screen inside. As for the dimensions, the car has a length of 4,091mm and a ground clearance of 190mm.

Volkswagen ID. LIFE packs an electric motor and a 57kWh battery. The setup delivers a combined output of 231hp/290Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds, attain a top-speed of 180km/h, and has a range of 400km per charge on the WLTP cycle.

Volkswagen ID. LIFE has a spacious cabin, featuring a removable roof, a door pocket that serves as an inductive charging pad, foldable front and rear seats, as well as a hexagonal steering wheel. It has a 9.0-inch screen that serves as a rear-view mirror, a gaming console, a projector, and a retractable projection screen. The production version will offer airbags and other safety provisions.

Volkswagen ID. LIFE: Pricing and availability

The Volkswagen ID. LIFE will be up for grabs in production form in 2025. The car will carry a starting price tag of €20,000 (around Rs. 17.3 lakh) and will go up to €25,000 (roughly Rs. 21.7 lakh).