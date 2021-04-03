-
Volkswagen Polo Turbo, Vento Turbo removed from Indian websiteLast updated on Apr 03, 2021, 12:09 pm
-
Volkswagen India has removed the Turbo editions of its Polo and Vento cars from the official website, suggesting a possible discontinuation of the vehicles.
To recall, the duo was launched in India in February this year. As for the key highlights, they come with 15-inch 'Razor' alloy wheels, sporty interiors, and a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
They offer a narrow, blacked-out grille
-
The Volkswagen Polo Turbo and Vento Turbo feature a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a narrow, blacked-out honeycomb grille, a wide air dam, and a glossy black spoiler.
For lighting, they house adjustable halogen headlights and fog lamps.
On the sides, the cars are flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
-
Information
They run on a 108hp, 1.0-liter engine
-
The Volkswagen Polo Turbo and Vento Turbo draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol motor that makes 108hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. The engine comes linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
-
Interiors
The cars offers automatic climate control
-
The Volkswagen Polo Turbo and Vento Turbo offer a 5-seater cabin with sporty seat covers, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, keyless entry, and automatic climate control.
They also pack an integrated 2DIN audio system with support for Bluetooth connectivity.
For safety, there are dual airbags, ABS, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a high-mounted brake light.
-
Information
Volkswagen Polo Turbo and Vento Turbo: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the Volkswagen Polo Turbo and Vento Turbo were launched in February 2021 with a price-tag of Rs. 6.99 lakh and Rs. 8.69 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). However, they have now been delisted from the official website of the company.