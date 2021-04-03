-
KTM RC 125, 200, 390 receive a price-hike: Details hereLast updated on Apr 03, 2021, 12:59 am
-
KTM has increased the prices of its RC 125, 200, and 390 models in India due to a rise in raw material costs.
Following the latest price-hike, the two-wheelers have become costlier by up to Rs. 7,648 and now start at Rs. 1,70,214.
As for the highlights, the vehicles sport a fully-faired look and draw power from BS6-compliant engines.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design
The bikes pack a digital instrument cluster
-
The KTM RC 125, 200, and 390 have an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a raised transparent windscreen.
The bikes pack a digital instrument console and ride on designer alloy wheels. For lighting, the RC 200 comes with a halogen headlamp and LED taillight, while the other two offer a full-LED setup.
-
Information
The vehicles run on BS6 engines linked to 6-speed gearbox
-
KTM RC 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.7cc engine that makes 14.3hp/12Nm, RC 200 is powered by a 199.5cc mill that generates 24.65hp/19.2Nm, and the RC 390 runs on a 373.3cc motor that delivers 43hp/36Nm. All the engines are linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
-
Safety
ABS allows for better handling on the roads
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM RC 125, 200, and 390 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS (single-channel on RC 125) for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by WP-USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
KTM RC 125, 200, and 390: Pricing
-
Following the latest price-revision, the KTM RC 125 costs Rs. 1,70,214, the RC 200 is priced at Rs. 2,06,112, and the RC 390 sports a price-figure of Rs. 2,65,897 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).