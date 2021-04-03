KTM has increased the prices of its RC 125, 200, and 390 models in India due to a rise in raw material costs.

Following the latest price-hike, the two-wheelers have become costlier by up to Rs. 7,648 and now start at Rs. 1,70,214.

As for the highlights, the vehicles sport a fully-faired look and draw power from BS6-compliant engines.

Here are more details.