Piaggio is working to launch a new Aprilia SXR 125 model in India soon. It will be based on the recently-unveiled SXR 160. In the latest development, the company has started accepting pre-bookings for the vehicle against a token amount of Rs. 5,000. According to Piaggio, the SXR 125 has been "designed in Italy for India." Here's our roundup.

Design It will have a sporty, maxi-scooter design

The Aprilia SXR 125 will have a maxi-scooter design, featuring a headlamp-mounted front apron, a raised windscreen, and a large seat. It will offer a wrap-around LED headlight, LED taillights, and a fully-digital instrument cluster with support for mobile connectivity via Bluetooth. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle will be 1,985mm long, 1,261mm high, and 806mm wide.

Information It will run on a 9.4hp, 125cc engine

The Aprilia SXR 125 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder motor which is expected to deliver 9.4hp of power at 7,250rpm and 9.9Nm of torque at 6,250rpm. The engine will be mated to a CVT gearbox.

Safety It will be equipped with an adjustable rear suspension

For the safety of the rider, the Aprilia SXR 125 is expected to be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with a Combi Brake System for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Aprilia SXR 125: Pricing and availability