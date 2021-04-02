Japanese automaker Toyota has hiked the prices of its Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Fortuner Legender, and Camry models in India.

Following the latest price-revision, the cars have become costlier by up to Rs. 1,18,000.

As for the highlights, the four-wheelers have an eye-catching design, a premium cabin, and draw power from BS6-compliant engines.

Here are more details.