These BS6 Toyota cars have become more expensive in IndiaLast updated on Apr 02, 2021, 07:14 pm
Japanese automaker Toyota has hiked the prices of its Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Fortuner Legender, and Camry models in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the cars have become costlier by up to Rs. 1,18,000.
As for the highlights, the four-wheelers have an eye-catching design, a premium cabin, and draw power from BS6-compliant engines.
Here are more details.
Car #1
Innova Crysta: Price starts at Rs. 16.52 lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta has become costlier by Rs. 26,000. It has a chromed grille with multiple slats, sleek projector headlights, a muscular bonnet, and designer wheels.
It has a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a touchscreen infotainment console, and six airbags.
The car is offered with a 2.4-liter diesel engine that makes 148hp/360Nm and a 2.7-liter petrol mill that generates 164hp/245Nm.
Car #2
Toyota Fortuner: Price begins at Rs. 30.36 lakh
Toyota Fortuner has received a price-hike of Rs. 36,000. The car has a muscular bonnet, roof rails, a blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, and alloy wheels.
It has a spacious cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, multiple airbags, and a touchscreen infotainment panel.
The vehicle is offered with a 2.8-liter diesel engine that makes 201hp/500Nm and a 2.7-liter petrol mill that churns out 164hp/245Nm.
Car# 3
Fortuner Legender: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 38.30 lakh
Fortuner Legender has become dearer by Rs. 72,000. The vehicle sports a sleek black grille, a wide air dam, swept-back headlights, and designer wheels.
Inside, there are seven seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, auto climate control, multiple airbags, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.
The car runs on a 2.8-liter diesel engine that makes 201hp of power and 500Nm of peak torque.
Car #4
Toyota Camry: Price starts at Rs. 40.59 lakh
The Camry has received a price-hike of Rs. 1,18,000. The premium sedan has a minimalist grille, LED headlights, and designer wheels.
It has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, cruise control, nine airbags, and a touchscreen infotainment panel.
It runs on a 2.5-liter petrol engine linked to an 88kW electric motor and a CVT gearbox. The powertrain generates 175hp/221Nm.