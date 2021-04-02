-
KTM 250 and 390 Adventure motorbikes have become more expensiveLast updated on Apr 02, 2021, 06:27 pm
Due to an increase in costs of raw materials, Austrian automaker KTM has hiked the prices of its 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure motorcycles in India.
Following this price-revision, the two-wheelers have become costlier by up to Rs. 6,236 and now start at Rs. 2.54 lakh.
As for the highlights, the vehicles have a sporty design and run on BS6-compliant engines.
Here's our roundup.
Design
The bikes have an all-LED lighting setup
The KTM 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure have an off-road-friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and an adjustable windscreen.
The bikes have a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.
The 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure have a dry weight of 156kg and 162kg, respectively.
Information
They run on BS6 engines paired to a 6-speed gearbox
The KTM 250 Adventure draws power from a BS6-compliant 248.7cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 29.6hp/24Nm and the 390 Adventure is powered by a 373.2cc mill that generates 43hp/37Nm. Both the motors are linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
For safety, they offer disc brakes and dual-channel ABS
To ensure the rider's safety, the KTM 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by WP 43mm upside-down front forks and WP shock absorber on the rear end.
Information
KTM 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure: Pricing
Following the latest revision in price, the KTM 250 Adventure motorbike carries a price-tag of Rs. 2,54,483 while the 390 Adventure sports a price-figure of Rs. 3,16,601 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).