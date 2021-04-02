Due to an increase in costs of raw materials, Austrian automaker KTM has hiked the prices of its 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure motorcycles in India.

Following this price-revision, the two-wheelers have become costlier by up to Rs. 6,236 and now start at Rs. 2.54 lakh.

As for the highlights, the vehicles have a sporty design and run on BS6-compliant engines.

Here's our roundup.