Husqvarna has announced a price-hike for its Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 motorcycles in India. The price-revision has been introduced to offset the increase in raw materials' cost. The Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 have become costlier by Rs. 9,728 and Rs. 8,717, respectively. To recall, they had received a price-hike in January as well. Here's our roundup.

Design The bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 sit on a steel trellis chassis, featuring an upswept exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and 17-inch alloy wheels. In terms of styling, the former is a scrambler with metal cladding on the fuel tank, a single-piece handlebar, and dual-purpose tires, while the latter is a cafe racer with a clip-on handlebar and road-biased tires.

Information They run on a 29.6hp engine

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 draw power from a BS6-compliant 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that makes 29.6hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Dual-channel ABS ensures safety of the rider

For the safety of the rider, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are handled by WP inverted forks on the front side and a WP mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250: Pricing