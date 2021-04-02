Austrian automaker KTM has hiked the prices of its 125, 200, 250, and 390 Duke motorcycles in India.

Following the latest price-revision, the bikes have become costlier by up to Rs. 8,812 and now start at Rs. 1,60,319.

As for the highlights, the two-wheelers have an eye-catching design and draw power from BS6-compliant engines.

Here are more details.