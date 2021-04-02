-
KTM 125, 200, 250 and 390 Duke motorbikes become costlierLast updated on Apr 02, 2021, 05:05 pm
-
Austrian automaker KTM has hiked the prices of its 125, 200, 250, and 390 Duke motorcycles in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the bikes have become costlier by up to Rs. 8,812 and now start at Rs. 1,60,319.
As for the highlights, the two-wheelers have an eye-catching design and draw power from BS6-compliant engines.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design
The bikes have a digital instrument cluster
-
The KTM Duke models have a sporty naked street look, featuring a sloping fuel with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a compact headlight cluster, and an upswept exhaust.
The bikes pack a digital instrument cluster and ride on alloy wheels. For lighting, the 125, 200, and 250 models have a halogen headlight and a LED taillamp, while the 390 comes with a full-LED setup.
-
Power
A 6-speed gearbox takes care of transmission duties
-
The 125 Duke runs on a 124.7cc engine that makes 14.3hp/12Nm, while the 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5cc mill that generates 25.4hp/19.5Nm.
The 250 Duke draws power from a 248.8cc motor that makes 29.5hp/24Nm whereas the 390 Duke runs on a 373.2cc unit that churns out 43hp/37Nm.
The engines are linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
-
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM Duke models are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single/dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by inverted telescopic/43mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
KTM 125, 200, 250 and 390 Duke: Pricing
-
Following the latest price-revision, the KTM 125 Duke costs Rs. 1,60,319, the 200 Duke costs Rs. 1,83,328, the 250 Duke is priced at Rs. 2,21,632, and the 390 Duke sports a price-figure of Rs. 2,75,925 (all prices, ex-showroom).