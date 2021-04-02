-
MG Hector, Hector Plus SUVs have become costlier in IndiaLast updated on Apr 02, 2021, 04:57 pm
Due to an increase in raw materials and transportation costs, MG Motor has hiked the prices of its Hector and Hector Plus SUVs.
Following the price-revision, the Hector has become costlier by up to Rs. 43,000 and starts at Rs. 13.18 lakh. The Hector Plus has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 38,000 and begins at Rs. 13.63 lakh.
Exteriors
The cars sport a large black grille
The Hector and Hector Plus have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs.
On the sides, the SUVs are flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a window wiper grace the rear section of the vehicles.
Information
They are offered with a choice of two engines
The Hector and Hector Plus are offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel mill that makes 168hp/350Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 141hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, DCT, and a CVT gearbox.
Interiors
The cars have a spacious and feature-loaded cabin
The Hector and Hector Plus have a spacious cabin with up to seven seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel.
They house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For ensuring the safety of the passengers, the cars offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.
Pocket-pinch
MG Hector and Hector Plus: Pricing
In India, the MG Hector (petrol) costs between Rs. 13.18-18.43 lakh, while the diesel model falls in the Rs. 14.59-18.86 lakh price-bracket.
The Hector Plus (6-seater) starts at Rs. 16.38 lakh and goes up to Rs. 19.61 lakh. Finally, the 7-seater Hector Plus has a starting price-tag of Rs. 13.63 lakh and goes up to Rs. 18.81 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).