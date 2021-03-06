-
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc SUV becomes costlier by Rs. 1.36 lakhLast updated on Mar 06, 2021, 12:05 am
The first batch of the Volkswagen T-Roc was brought to India last March and got sold out in January this year. Now, the second batch is expected to arrive later this month but buyers will have to shell out a little extra.
The company has increased the prices of the T-Roc by Rs. 1.36 lakh over the initial price-tag of Rs. 19.99 lakh.
Exteriors
The car sports narrow LED headlamps
The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs.
It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A window wiper, wrap-around taillights, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,590mm.
Information
It runs on a 148hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine
The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The mill generates 148hp of maximum power at 5,000-6,000rpm and a peak torque of 250Nm at 1,500-3,500rpm.
Interiors
The vehicle has a 5-seater cabin with many safety features
The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc has a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it has six airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, a tire pressure monitor, and a rear-view camera.
Information
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc: Pricing and availability
The second batch of the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc in India carries a price-tag of Rs. 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 1.36 lakh costlier than the first batch. Select dealerships are reportedly accepting bookings against a token amount of Rs. 50,000.