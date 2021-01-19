-
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV already sold out in India for 2021Last updated on Jan 19, 2021, 01:21 pm
Among the set of cars India will receive from the German automaker Volkswagen this year, the T-Roc SUV has already been sold out for 2021 even before its second batch has arrived in the country.
To recall, the T-Roc was brought to India last March via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route and the first batch got sold out by September.
Exteriors
Volkswagen T-Roc: At a glance
Volkswagen T-Roc features a dual-tone body with a horizontal slat grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a silvered skid plate. For lighting, it houses adjustable headlights, LED DRLs, fog lights, and taillights.
On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels.
Information
Power and performance
The Volkswagen T-Roc runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 148hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Volkswagen T-Roc offers a 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, a dual-tone dashboard, a leather-wrapped power steering wheel, 2-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.
It also packs six speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity.
For safety, the SUV provides six airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.
Information
How much does it cost?
As for the pocket-pinch, the Volkswagen T-Roc carries a price-tag of Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The second batch of the car has also been spoken for, signaling a great demand for the premium SUV in the country.