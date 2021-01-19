-
2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT motorbike breaks cover
Moto Guzzi has unveiled the 2021 version of its V85 TT adventure motorbike. It is up for grabs in three color options, and should make its way to India later this year.
As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler comes with minor cosmetic updates, new riding aids, and draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 853cc, air-cooled, transverse V-twin engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT: At a glance
The 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT offers an off-road friendly look and comes with a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a pronounced beak, and a raised windscreen.
The bike packs a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on wire-spoke wheels.
It comes in Nero Etna (black), Giallo Mojave (yellow), and Rosso Uluru (red) color options.
Internals
Power and performance
The 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 853cc air-cooled, transverse V-twin engine that generates more low and mid-range torque. However, the latest power figures are yet to be revealed.
In Euro 4 state-of-tune, the mill produced 80hp of maximum power at 7,750rpm and 81.3Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm.
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
The 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT comes with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, and variable traction control. Five riding modes, namely, Street, Rain, Sport, Off-road, and Custom, are also available.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41mm inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Information
What about the pricing?
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT are yet to be revealed. However, it should make its way to India by 2021-end and should carry a slight premium over the 2020 model, which costs Rs. 12.64 lakh (ex-showroom).