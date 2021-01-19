Moto Guzzi has unveiled the 2021 version of its V85 TT adventure motorbike. It is up for grabs in three color options, and should make its way to India later this year. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler comes with minor cosmetic updates, new riding aids, and draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 853cc, air-cooled, transverse V-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT: At a glance

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT offers an off-road friendly look and comes with a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a pronounced beak, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on wire-spoke wheels. It comes in Nero Etna (black), Giallo Mojave (yellow), and Rosso Uluru (red) color options.

Internals Power and performance

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 853cc air-cooled, transverse V-twin engine that generates more low and mid-range torque. However, the latest power figures are yet to be revealed. In Euro 4 state-of-tune, the mill produced 80hp of maximum power at 7,750rpm and 81.3Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT comes with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, and variable traction control. Five riding modes, namely, Street, Rain, Sport, Off-road, and Custom, are also available. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41mm inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?