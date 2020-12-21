Piaggio-owned Moto Guzzi has unveiled the 2021 V7 retro-styled motorbike. It comes in two trims: V7 Stone and V7 Special. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler sports subtle design tweaks such as a redesigned headlamp, side panels, exhaust, and an improved suspension setup. It draws power from an 850cc 90-degree, V-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Moto Guzzi V7: At a glance

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 comes with new lighting clusters, mudguard, side panels, and exhaust tips. It also gets a new digital instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. The V7 Stone trim comes in Nero Ruvido, Azzurro Ghiaccio, and Arancione Rame color options, while the V7 Special variant is differentiated by a brown seat, navy-blue paint with contrasting silver pinstripes, and wire-spoke wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 retro-styled motorbike draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 850cc 90-degree, air-cooled, two-valve, V-twin engine that generates 65hp of maximum power and 72.9Nm of peak torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 retro-styled motorbike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a pair of twin-sided springs sourced from Kayaba on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?