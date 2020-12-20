Mahindra has announced a year-end offer on its Mojo 300 motorcycle in India. As part of this deal, customers get a Shiro helmet worth Rs. 4,901 for free. The company has also started a referral program wherein existing owners will get Mojo-branded full-gauntlet gloves priced at Rs. 2,350 for free, provided the referred person buys a Mojo 300. Here's our roundup.

Design Mahindra Mojo 300: At a glance

The Mahindra Mojo 300 sits on a twin-tube exposed frame and features a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and eye-catching body graphics. The motorcycle packs a digital-analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a LED taillight. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It comes in Black Pearl, Ruby Red, Garnet Black, and Red Agate color options.

Information Power and performance

The Mahindra Mojo 300 runs on a BS6-compliant 294cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 25.65hp at 7,300rpm and a peak torque of 25.96Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Mahindra Mojo 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?