Last updated on Dec 20, 2020, 10:36 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra has announced a year-end offer on its Mojo 300 motorcycle in India. As part of this deal, customers get a Shiro helmet worth Rs. 4,901 for free.
The company has also started a referral program wherein existing owners will get Mojo-branded full-gauntlet gloves priced at Rs. 2,350 for free, provided the referred person buys a Mojo 300.
Here's our roundup.
The Mahindra Mojo 300 sits on a twin-tube exposed frame and features a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and eye-catching body graphics.
The motorcycle packs a digital-analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a LED taillight. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.
It comes in Black Pearl, Ruby Red, Garnet Black, and Red Agate color options.
The Mahindra Mojo 300 runs on a BS6-compliant 294cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 25.65hp at 7,300rpm and a peak torque of 25.96Nm at 6,000rpm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Mahindra Mojo 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Depending on the choice of body color, the BS6-compliant Mahindra Mojo 300 motorcycle carries a starting price tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.